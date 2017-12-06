UPDATE: Missing woman found dead in Milwaukee after overnight Silver Alert

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A missing 88-year-old woman has been found dead in Milwaukee, according to authorities.

Josephine Johnson was reported missing after apparently leaving her daughter's home near 5th Street and Keefe Avenue at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Silver Alert was issued at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The alert was canceled a few hours later.

Police confirmed that Johnson has been found, but they wouldn't give any details about her condition.

The Medical Examiner's Office told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 News Johnson has died. Investigators are working near 5th Street and Abert Place, just blocks from where Johnson was last seen.

Milwaukee police said Johnson suffered from Alzheimer's and dementia.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Silver Alert for Josephine Johnson has been been canceled early Wednesday morning.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police are searching for an elderly woman missing from Milwaukee.

A Silver Alert was issued for Josephine Johnson, 88. She's African-American, with short, gray hair and brown eyes. Ms. Johnson is 5'3" and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt with a pink undershirt, purple sweatpants, white socks, blue Crocs and a black night cap. She walks with a black cane.

Johnson was last seen Tuesday, December 5 in the 3700 block of N. 5th Street in Milwaukee. Josephine lives with her daughter and was asleep in a recliner. Her daughter heard a noise around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and discovered her mother missing. Police say Josephine is on foot.

If you see her, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7401.