"Brad the Dad" from Wauwatosa has moment of glory at Katy Perry concert

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Wauwatosa man spent Monday night taking his kids to a Katy Perry concert at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Brad Smith went from a relatively unknown guy to instant celebrity thanks in large part to his pants.

"I can't really remember exactly how she built it up, but essentially she was looking for 'a cool dad out there' who's going to come up and do something," Smith explained. "And she goes, 'the guy with the khakis.' And I'm like,'Oops, that would be me."

When he got on stage, Perry asked him what his name was. He simply replied, "Brad the Dad."

He then took part in a free throw contest against Perry during her song "Swish Swish." Smith won the match by a point, and a legend was born.

As he was leaving, chants of "Brad the Dad" erupted.

"And I'm slowly going down the escalator, brad the dad, brad the dad, I'm doing my Pope," Smith said. "Yes, my allegiance of followers! Who will never see me ever again! Thank you. Goodnight. Drop the mic."