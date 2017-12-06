Annual Christmas program returns to spread joy in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The much loved "Go Sing It on the Mountain" will return for a second year to St. Albert the Great parish in Sun Prairie.

Showcasing the talents of the "Voices of St. Albert's" choir and a host of actors, musicians, and dancers, the program will bring to life mountain village scenes and tender home scenes in the telling of the Christmas story.

On Thursday, Cecile Gregory and Gary Behrens stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming production.

"This will be a night for the entire family to share and remember," says Gregory. "'Go Sing It On The Mountain' is our 9th in a series of annual holiday programs designed to tell the story and the indelible effect of Christ's birth in a moving and memorable way."

In addition to the holiday program, the parish also plays host to a beautifully prepared dinner immediately preceding the 6:00 p.m. program, and directly following mass.

Donations for the meal will support the efforts of St. Vincent de Paul and the Youth Ministry of St. Albert the Great.

"Go Sing It On The Mountain" will be performed at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9th at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.

