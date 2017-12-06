Burglars make off with two vehicles from inside repair shop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Burglars made off with two vehicles - one valued at $50,000, the other $8,000 - after breaking into a service bay at Kayser Ford, 2303 W. Beltline Highway.

The theft was discovered Tuesday morning, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police were called after a black 2017 Lincoln MKC and a red 2014 Ford Focus discovered missing. Both had keys inside at the time they were stolen.

Police say a panel of an overhead door had been kicked in allowing criminals to enter.



