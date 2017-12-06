Burglars make off with two vehicles from inside repair shop - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Burglars make off with two vehicles from inside repair shop

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Burglars made off with two vehicles - one valued at $50,000, the other $8,000 - after breaking into a service bay at Kayser Ford, 2303 W. Beltline Highway.

The theft was discovered Tuesday morning, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police were called after a black 2017 Lincoln MKC and a red 2014 Ford Focus discovered missing. Both had keys inside at the time they were stolen.

Police say a panel of an overhead door had been kicked in allowing criminals to enter.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.