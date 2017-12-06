Church employee doesn't fall for con men posing as Alliant Energy

Church employee doesn't fall for con men posing as Alliant Energ - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Con men pretending to be with Alliant Energy tried to swindle a local church out of cash recently, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

A caller told an employee at Door Creek Church on Dominion Drive on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, that technicians were on their way to disconnect electrical service and that power would be cut in 30 to 40 minutes if the employee did not call Alliant's collection department immediately. 

The employee dialed the number provided and ended up talking with a second man who insisted several notices had been sent to the church, all of which had been ignored.

The employee was told a $750 security deposit was needed after Alliant replaced meters on the church's property.

The employee figured this was bogus as Alliant is not the church's provider, and she was aware of no notices.

To make sure there were no problems she called the real Alliant Energy people and was told - what she already knew – that this was fraud attempt and Alliant would never ask for a security deposit on a meter.

