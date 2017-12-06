Church employee doesn't fall for con men posing as Alliant Energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to kill a resolution from a liberal Democratic lawmaker to impeach President Donald Trump as most Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the move.More >>
A Badger Bus driver is fired after his confrontation with another driver is caught on videotape.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Burglars made off with two vehicles - one valued at $50,000, the other $8,000 - after breaking into a service bay at Kayser Ford, 2303 W. Beltline Highway.More >>
The Badgers volleyball team is back in familiar territory. For the fifth straight season, Wisconsin will play in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. While this may be familiar territory for the Badgers, it's a different feeling this time around as Wisconsin enters regional play as an underdog.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team had their three-game winning streak come to an end after an 88-65 loss at Marquette on Monday night at the Al McGuire Center.More >>
Khalil Iverson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to lead Wisconsin to a 64-63 win over Penn State on Monday night.More >>
It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.More >>
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A warning from Middleton Veterinary Emergency Services about an increase in dogs ingesting a substance that kills rats and mice.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - The "Silence Breakers" - those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment - have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.More >>
Six women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.More >>
A Wauwatosa dad went from unknown to a celebrity at a Katy Perry concert in MilwaukeeMore >>
Police across Dane County are reminding people to be extra careful with their gifts this season.More >>
A wild street race through busy downtown Milwaukee ended with a car flying into a jewelry store and gunshots fired at police.
