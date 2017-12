President Trump announces plans to move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv

Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homes

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Democratic Rep. John Conyers has resigned from Congress after being besieged by allegations he sexually harassed women he worked for him

The latest count of homelessness nationwide shows the population has increased for the first time in seven years, due mostly to a surging homeless crisis along the West Coast

Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage

The largest and most destructive wildfire in Southern California has grown to 140 square miles and fire officials say the worst may be yet to come.

Leonardo da Vinci painting of Christ that sold in New York for record $450 million is heading to a museum in the United Arab Emirates.

Ohio is set to name recipients of up to $12 million in competitive grants aimed at supporting scientific breakthroughs to solve the national opioid crisis.

U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.

Former President Barack Obama is expected to address a gathering of mayors from around the globe convening in Chicago to discuss climate change after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Idaho officials are challenging a federal court order to destroy information collected from tracking collars placed on elk and wolves obtained illegally by landing a helicopter in a central Idaho wilderness area.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Trump's decision could have deep repercussions.



Israel is a close American ally. Some political experts say any recognition of Israel's control over the city will be welcomed by Israel.



We spoke to a local rabbi who talked about how the Jewish community is reacting.



" I think the question in my mind is, what does the Presidents' announcement do to advance the peace process," said Rabbi Johnathan Biatch. "In his statement he says he judged the action to be in the nest interest of our country and in pursuit of peace -- but it doesn't go forward with ho it advances the peace process."



Rabbi Biatch went on to say while this decision is long overdue, he questions the timing of President Trump's announcement. Biatch says he doesn't believe Trump gave specific details as to why he chose to make this decision now.



*****



By MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump today declared it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel. The announcement upended decades of U.S. policy and carries unclear consequences for Mideast peace efforts.

Although officials said Trump would again delay action on his oft-repeated campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital risks infuriating the Muslim world, and potentially sparking protests that could fray American alliances in the world's most volatile region.

Officials said Trump will instruct the State Department to begin a multiyear process of planning the move the embassy. That order effectively buys Trump time as he continues the practice of his predecessors, who similarly waived the U.S. legal requirement to establish a Jerusalem embassy for more than two decades on national security grounds.

Trump administration officials cast the president's announcement as a simple acknowledgement of the "historical and current reality" of Jerusalem, which Israel effectively controls but whose status has been contested for centuries. But any presidential pronouncement, even couched as Trump's personal opinion, breaks from Washington's painstakingly maintained position of neutrality, which has held that the city's ultimate fate must be determined through Israeli-Palestinian negotiation.

Ahead of Trump's White House speech, Arab and Muslim leaders spoke about the potential for violence. In Gaza, hundreds of Palestinian protesters burned American and Israeli flags. They also waved Palestinian flags and banners proclaiming Jerusalem as their "eternal capital," language that Israelis similarly use.

Even America's closest allies in Europe questioned the wisdom of Trump's radical departure from past U.S. positions. Trump faced a deadline this week on whether to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, not on stating his view or his nation's on whether Jerusalem should be considered the Israeli capital.

U.S. officials who previewed Trump's address said his recognition of Jerusalem wouldn't compromise the city's geographic and political borders, which would still have to be determined by Israel and the Palestinians. Trump also isn't eliminating the possibility of Palestinians realizing their aspiration of establishing east Jerusalem as the capital of a future nation, said the officials, who weren't authorized to be quoted by name and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

Almost all of Israel's government agencies and parliament are in Jerusalem, not Tel Aviv, where the U.S. and other countries maintain embassies, the officials explained. Other officials familiar with internal administration talks in recent weeks cite another powerful motivation for the president: his desire to fulfill his campaign pledge in some form to reflect Israel's strong sense of ownership of Jerusalem.

But the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital is a powerful symbolic step in its own right. The United States has never endorsed the Jewish state's claim of sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem and has seen the city's future as indelibly linked to a comprehensive Arab-Israeli peace agreement. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been trying to restart a new peace process.

Jerusalem includes the holiest ground in Judaism. It's also home to Islam's third-holiest shrine and major Christian sites, and any perceived harm to Muslim claims to the city has triggered protests in the past, in the Holy Land and beyond.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, one of several Arab leaders to speak to Trump this week, warned the U.S. leader Tuesday that declaring Jerusalem as Israel's capital "would constitute a flagrant provocation to all Muslims, all over the world." Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II warned Trump specifically on any embassy move. British Prime Minister Theresa May said she planned to call Trump to discuss her country's support for a two-state solution.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday insisted the Trump administration sees "a very good opportunity" to achieve Middle East peace. Speaking to reporters in Brussels, he urged people to "listen carefully" to Trump's speech, and said the president is "very committed" to an Israeli-Palestinian deal.

But Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian official, said Wednesday that Trump's expected recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital means "the peace process is finished" because Washington "has already pre-empted the outcome." She said that now "there is no way that there can be talks with the Americans."

America's consulate in Jerusalem has ordered U.S. personnel and their families to avoid visiting Jerusalem's Old City or the West Bank, and urged American citizens in general to avoid places with increased police or military presence.

___

Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem; Karin Laub in Amman, Jordan; Josh Lederman in Brussels; Matthew Pennington and Bradley Klapper in Washington; Elaine Ganley in Paris; Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.