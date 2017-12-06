Fire crews respond to barn fire near Rio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIO (WKOW) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire along County Highway B west of Rio in Columbia County.

The Rio Fire Department was s called about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to N4246 Hagan Rd., according to Columbia County dispatch.

County Highway B currently is closed, and law enforcement is urging motorists to use another route.

