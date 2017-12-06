Packers CB Kevin King Placed on IR - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers CB Kevin King Placed on IR

The Green Bay Packers have placed CB Kevin King on injured reserve and activated CB Demetri Goodson from reserve/physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

King played in 9 games this season as a rookie, recording 22 total tackles and 5 pass defenses.

Goodson comes back after suffering a gruesome knee injury in 2016.

