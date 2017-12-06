Community leaders and concerned citizens speak out at DACA Day of Action

MADISON (WKOW) -- People from across the country spent Wednesday sending a message to Congress, that the immigration system is broken.

Today marks National Day of Action and Centro Hispano of Dane County held a local presentation for the community.

Concerned citizens and county leaders are pushing for comprehensive immigration reform. One young dreamer fought back tears as she spoke about her personal situation. Alondra Quechol fought back tears as she spoke about her personal situation. She fears the termination of DACA could derail her family's future.

"I want to be someone and prove all the people who have shut their door on me wrong," Quechol said. "I want to take it to the next level, my parents came to this country they are not doing anything bad." she added.

Quechol ended her comments saying she planned to stay in the country and was unafraid.

Meanwhile, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin spent the day in DC posing for pictures and sharing his thoughts on the DACA movement.

March 5th is the end for DACA protections, but many would like to see it extended as long as possible.