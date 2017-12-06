Gov. Walker, education leaders celebrate Cisco Networking Academy's 20th anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Cisco Networking Academy is celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Governor Walker joined representatives from the Wisconsin Technical College System and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to discuss the program's success on Wednesday

Cisco Networking Academy has prepared more than 32,000 high school and college students for careers in the state's technology sector since 1997.

"The success of Cisco Networking Academy helps us build a course infrastructure that helps us prepare students for successful careers in the wide ranging field of IT," said Dr. Jack Daniels III, President of Madison College.

Cisco Systems provides free curriculum to 46 high schools and colleges throughout Wisconsin.