Gov. Walker, education leaders celebrate Cisco Networking Academ - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker, education leaders celebrate Cisco Networking Academy's 20th anniversary

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Cisco Networking Academy is celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Governor Walker joined representatives from the Wisconsin Technical College System and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to discuss the program's success on Wednesday

Cisco Networking Academy has prepared more than 32,000 high school and college students for careers in the state's technology sector since 1997.

"The success of Cisco Networking Academy helps us build a course infrastructure that helps us prepare students for successful careers in the wide ranging field of IT," said Dr. Jack Daniels III, President of Madison College.

Cisco Systems provides free curriculum to 46 high schools and colleges throughout Wisconsin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.