Temple downs Wisconsin, 59-55

The Badgers volleyball team is back in familiar territory. For the fifth straight season, Wisconsin will play in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. While this may be familiar territory for the Badgers, it's a different feeling this time around as Wisconsin enters regional play as an underdog.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team had their three-game winning streak come to an end after an 88-65 loss at Marquette on Monday night at the Al McGuire Center.More >>
Khalil Iverson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half to lead Wisconsin to a 64-63 win over Penn State on Monday night.More >>
It's official: The University of Wisconsin will be meeting the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl.More >>
