Temple downs Wisconsin, 59-55

Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points and hit four decisive free throws late to set a school record and lead Temple to a 59-55 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Alston has hit 52 consecutive foul shots dating to last December. He hit two with 1:09 left to put Temple ahead 57-55, and two more to put it away with 4.6 seconds remaining as the Owls (5-2) won for the second time in four games.

Ethan Happ matched a season-high with 23 points, but was held scoreless over the final five minutes for the Badgers (4-6), who have dropped three of four.

Obi Enechionyia had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, including two rejections of Happ inside over the final three minutes in Temple's home opener.

Alston hit two free throws, the second his 50th straight to surpass Lynn Greer's record set in March 2001, to snap a tie.

After an empty possession for each side, Wisconsin's Kobe King missed a straightaway 3-pointer before Alston finished it at the line.

Happ hit 11 of 19 shots, and added six rebounds as the Badgers continued their difficult early-season schedule by winning their second straight game.

Khalil Iverson added nine points and six rebounds.

The Owls, who entered 3-0 against Power 5 teams with victories over Auburn, Clemson and South Carolina, got two buckets from Quinton Rose in an 8-0 run to go ahead 47-41 with 10:47 left.

Happ responded with three inside baskets in Wisconsin's ensuing 12-3 spurt. But Temple rallied to tie it with two minutes left after Enechionyia blocked

Happ and Rose hit one free throw on the next possession.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers are going through anything but a normal early season for a major conference school. They've already played four ranked teams, two Big Ten games and now have tripped up in a tough non-conference road game in Philadelphia.

Temple: Only six Division I teams will play their first home game later than the Owls. They've maneuvered through a tough early schedule with four wins over Power 5 teams. Another big test awaits next week against No. 4 Villanova.

VERSATILITY

The 6-foot-10 Happ showed his many skills when he grabbed a defensive rebound early in the second half, dribbled the length of the floor through traffic, stopped on the right baseline, then accelerated and finished a contested reverse layup.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts in-state rival Marquette on Saturday in the first of five straight home games.

Temple: The Owls host Big 5 foe Saint Joseph's on Saturday.

