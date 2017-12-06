Future-Quest 2017 debuts in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Five thousand middle schoolers converged on the Alliant Energy Center Wednesday to get an early start on their futures.

The seventh and eighth graders got the chance to see 80 exhibits at Future-Quest 2017.

The booths highlight career opportunities such as agriculture, architecture and construction, human services, audio, video technology and law.

"Not only do they talk about careers, they're talking about education and training needed to get into those fields. The hope is to use this information to make more informed course selection when they move into high school," said experimental learning coordinator Sherrie Stuessy.

This was the first time the event was held.

It was open to most seventh and eighth grade students in Dane County.