Badger Ladies Earn Biggest Win of Season Over UTRGV

Cayla McMorris led the way for the Badgers with 18 points, as they topple UT-Rio Grande Valley at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night, 82-54. With the victory, Wisconsin women's basketball improves to 6-4 on the season. The Badgers have now won 4 of their last 5 games.

Suzanne Gilreath and Courtney Frederickson also scored in double figures, with 15 and 13, respectively.

Wisconsin will head on the road to face Butler on Friday, December 8th.