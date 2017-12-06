Bucks use fourth-quarter run to beat Pistons, 104-100 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks use fourth-quarter run to beat Pistons, 104-100

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used a strong start to the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 104-100 on Wednesday night.

Khris Middleton had 21 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds to help the Bucks win for the fourth time in five games. Eric Bledsoe added 22 points.

The Bucks opened the fourth with a 14-1 run to lead 90-77 after Malcolm Brogdon's jumper with 6:42 left.

Detroit lost its fourth straight. Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 27 points and 20 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson's jumper pulled Detroit within 97-94, but Bledsoe tipped in his own miss to make it 99-94 with 32.1 seconds to play.

Milwaukee led 64-53 after an alley-oop dunk by John Henson with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

The Pistons answered with a 14-2 spurt to take a 67-66 lead. Tobias Harris scored the final eight points of the run, including a 3-pointer to cap the stretch with 6:09 remaining in the third.

Harris had 21 points, and Avery Bradley scored 20.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Forward Jon Leuer was out with a left ankle sprain. ... After coming off the bench Monday against San Antonio, forward Stanley Johnson returned to the starting lineup. Forward Anthony Tolliver moved to the bench.

Bucks: Guard Jason Terry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left calf strain suffered Monday against Boston. ... Playing double-digit minutes for the first time since Oct. 31, guard Rashad Vaughn scored 11 points in 17 minutes.

GREEK FREAK BIRTHDAY

Antetokounmpo celebrated his 23rd birthday Wednesday. He has the most points (5,364), rebounds (2,407) and assists (1,230) in Bucks history before turning 23.

His 30 games of scoring at least 30 points before reaching 23 years old is second to only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 32 in franchise history.

RETURNING HOME

Former Marquette star and Wisconsin native Henry Ellenson returned to the building where he played college basketball. Ellenson has played in just nine games for Detroit this season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Detroit hosts Golden State on Friday night.
Bucks: Milwaukee continues a three-game homestand against Dallas on Friday night.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badger Ladies Earn Biggest Win of Season Over UTRGV

    Badger Ladies Earn Biggest Win of Season Over UTRGV

    Cayla McMorris led the way for the Badgers with 18 points, as they topple UT-Rio Grande Valley at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night, 82-54.  With the victory, Wisconsin women's basketball improves to 6-4 on the season.  The Badgers have now won 4 of their last 5 games.  Suzanne Gilreath and Courtney Frederickson also scored in double figures, with 15 and 13, respectively. Wisconsin will head on the road to face Butler on Friday, December 8th.More >>
    Cayla McMorris led the way for the Badgers with 18 points, as they topple UT-Rio Grande Valley at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night, 82-54.  With the victory, Wisconsin women's basketball improves to 6-4 on the season.  The Badgers have now won 4 of their last 5 games.  Suzanne Gilreath and Courtney Frederickson also scored in double figures, with 15 and 13, respectively. Wisconsin will head on the road to face Butler on Friday, December 8th.More >>

  • Temple downs Wisconsin, 59-55

    Temple downs Wisconsin, 59-55

    Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points and hit four decisive free throws late to set a school record and lead Temple to a 59-55 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday night. Alston has hit 52 consecutive foul shots dating to last December. He hit two with 1:09 left to put Temple ahead 57-55, and two more to put it away with 4.6 seconds remaining as the Owls (5-2) won for the second time in four games. Ethan Happ matched a season-high with 23 points, but was held scoreless over the final fiv...More >>
    Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points and hit four decisive free throws late to set a school record and lead Temple to a 59-55 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday night. Alston has hit 52 consecutive foul shots dating to last December. He hit two with 1:09 left to put Temple ahead 57-55, and two more to put it away with 4.6 seconds remaining as the Owls (5-2) won for the second time in four games. Ethan Happ matched a season-high with 23 points, but was held scoreless over the final fiv...More >>

  • Taylor, Chryst Named to AP All-Big Ten Team

    Taylor, Chryst Named to AP All-Big Ten Team

    Penn State's Saquon Barkley is the offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell is defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team. Wisconsin took the other two top honors on the team announced Wednesday. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor was voted newcomer of the year after leading the league in rushing by a wide margin. Paul Chryst was named coach of the year after guiding the Badgers to a 12-0 reg...More >>
    Penn State's Saquon Barkley is the offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell is defensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team. Wisconsin took the other two top honors on the team announced Wednesday. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor was voted newcomer of the year after leading the league in rushing by a wide margin. Paul Chryst was named coach of the year after guiding the Badgers to a 12-0 reg...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.