Slowdowns planned Thursday on Verona Road in Fitchburg - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Slowdowns planned Thursday on Verona Road in Fitchburg

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Be prepared for delays if you drive on Verona Road in Fitchburg on Thursday.

The state Department of Transportation says brief traffic slowdowns are scheduled for both directions of Verona Road near Williamsburg Way around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, be alert for delays in the area and allow additional travel time to reach their destination. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.