Thursday is the last day for Medicare fall open enrollment; avoid making a mistake

MADISON (WKOW) -- Medicare fall open enrollment began in mid-October, so you may have taken care of this already. If not, Thursday, December 7 is the final day you can add or change your Part C, Advantage Plan, or Part D, prescription drug coverage.

According to USA Today, the following are three common mistakes you can avoid making:

Check that your coverage hasn't changed

Specific options like premiums, deductibles, co-pays, services, doctors and prescriptions can vary plan to plan, county to county and year to year.

Compare plans

You might have picked a plan for reasons that don't exist anymore, so make sure you're using the best one for you. If you live in a more rural area, you might not have the option to compare though.

Your health might change

Keep in mind, you may experience natural aging or an unanticipated emergency over the next year, so make sure you're covered comfortably, that way you don't pay more during an already vulnerable time.

While Thursday is the last day you can make changes to your existing coverage, if you're just turning 65 you'll likely have more time to get initial coverage. Each person is given a seven month window (three months before your birthday month, your birthday month and three months after) to sign up.