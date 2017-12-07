UPDATE: Minnesota governor to name Franken's replacement Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will name his pick to replace Sen. Al Franken on Wednesday.

Franken announced his resignation last week amid a growing cloud of sexual misconduct allegations. The second-term Democrat's official resignation date has not yet been set.

Dayton's pick will serve through next year's election, when voters will pick a candidate to finish Franken's current term ending in 2020.

A Democratic official familiar with discussions on the appointment told The Associated Press last week that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was Dayton's preferred choice. The Democrat requested anonymity because the deliberations before the announcement were private.

Smith did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday.

********

UPDATE (AP) -- Senator Al Franken will say whether he is resigning in a speech on the Senate floor at 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Franken is under intense pressure to step down as allegations of sexual misconduct have mounted, with at least eight women accusing him of acting inappropriately.

The Minnesota senator's support among fellow Democrats crumbled on Wednesday after a woman accused Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her in 2006. Hours later another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed "a handful of flesh" on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009.

A tweet on Franken's Twitter account Wednesday evening said Franken was talking with his family, and any report of a final decision his future was inaccurate.

*******

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Many think Senator Al Franken will resign during a major announcement expected from the Democratic U.S. senator in Washington Thursday, amid sexual misconduct allegations. However Franken has not given any specific indication of that.

As of Thursday morning, a majority of Democratic senators are calling for Franken's resignation after eight women have come forward alleging sexual misconduct by Franken. The Senate Ethics Committee began investigating the comedian-turned-politician in November, after radio anchor Leeann Tweeden said he groped and forcibly kissed her in 2006. The tipping point for Democrats came with a new Politico report though, describing another 2006 incident where a congressional aide said Franken tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his show. Franken denies that.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are among those who want Franken to resign. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has been very vocal about her call for Franken to step down. "We, as elected leaders, should absolutely be held to a higher standard, not a lower standard, and we should fundamentally be valuing women and that is where this debate has to go," she said.

The most recent tweet as of Thursday morning from Sen. Franken's account came Wednesday afternoon saying, "Senator Franken is talking with his family at this time and plans to make an announcement in D.C. tomorrow. Any reports of a final decision are inaccurate."

If Franken resigns, Minnesota's governor Mark Dayton will appoint a replacement.