Yelp ranks Madison's 17 best restaurants of 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- Yelp released its top 17 Madison restaurants of 2017 early Thursday morning.  The restaurants were chosen from businesses listed under the restaurant or food categories on Yelp.  The best were measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and the star rating for a business in 2017.  

According to Yelp, the top 17 restaurants are ranked as followed:

1. Heritage Tavern
2. Graft
3. Novanta
4. La Kitchenette
5. La Taguara
6. Bloom Bake Shop
7. Casetta Kitchen and Counter
8. The Green Owl Cafe
9. Paul's Pel'meni
10. Haldi Masala 
11. Morris Ramen
12. Sliced Deli
13. Double 10 Mini Hot Pot
14. Marigold Kitchen
15. Madison Sourdough
16. Ian's Pizza
17. El Rancho Mexican Grill

