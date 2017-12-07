Yelp ranks Madison's 17 best restaurants of 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- Yelp released its top 17 Madison restaurants of 2017 early Thursday morning. The restaurants were chosen from businesses listed under the restaurant or food categories on Yelp. The best were measured using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and the star rating for a business in 2017.

According to Yelp, the top 17 restaurants are ranked as followed:

1. Heritage Tavern

2. Graft

3. Novanta

4. La Kitchenette

5. La Taguara

6. Bloom Bake Shop

7. Casetta Kitchen and Counter

8. The Green Owl Cafe

9. Paul's Pel'meni

10. Haldi Masala

11. Morris Ramen

12. Sliced Deli

13. Double 10 Mini Hot Pot

14. Marigold Kitchen

15. Madison Sourdough

16. Ian's Pizza

17. El Rancho Mexican Grill