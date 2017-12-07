Walker supports Trump's declaring Jerusalem as capital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is backing President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Republican Walker on Thursday tweeted support of the president's announcement, which unleashed fierce criticism from America's allies and enemies around the world.

Walker says, "How can we ignore the capital of one of our closest allies in the world? Of course Jerusalem is the capital of Israel."

Walker, the head of the Republican Governors Association, goes on to say that the American embassy should be in the same place as the seat of government.

Israel welcomed Trump's declaration, while Palestinian officials declared the Mideast peace process "finished." The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.