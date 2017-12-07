Car narrowly avoids head-on crash with semi near Orfordville

ORFORDVILLE (WKOW) -- Two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after a crash between a car and semi near Orfordville.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Footville EMS, Orfordville Fire and EMS responded about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2017, to a collision on U.S. Highway 11 just west of Coon Island Road.

Initial reports indicated a 2002 Peterbuilt Semi truck hauling a full load of field corn was travelling eastbound on U.S. Highway 11 when a 2001 Toyota Corolla driven by a 30-year-old Brodhead woman was travelling westbound and crossed the centerline.

The semi driver attempted to avoid the car to prevent a head on collision and theCorolla side swiped the semi on the driver’s side.

A third vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by a 27-year-old Janesville woman was following the Corolla and veered to the north ditch to avoid the crash.

After the initial collision between the semi and the Corolla, the Corolla was pushed into the path of the Dodge Caravan causing a secondary crash.

As a result of the initial crash, the semi overturned and the contents of the trailer spilled onto Highway 11 causing total road blockage. \

Emergency units arrived on scene and the drivers and sole occupants of the semi and Corolla were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed until 10:50 a.m., due to the removal of the semi-trailer and field corn, which was cleaned up by the Rock County Highway Shop.

The driver of the Corolla was cited for inattentive driving.