Franken will resign from Senate following allegations of sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) - Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, announced today he will resign from Congress. Democratic colleagues urged him to step aside and said they expected he would "do the right thing."

Franken's office said he would make an announcement at 11:45 a.m. in a speech on the Senate floor.

A majority of the Senate's Democrats called on the two-term lawmaker to quit after a woman emerged Wednesday morning saying he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006. Hours later, another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed "a handful of flesh" on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009. That brought the number of women alleging misconduct by Franken to at least eight.

Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," has gained respect as a serious lawmaker in recent years and has even been mentioned in talk about the 2020 presidential campaign.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat, will name a temporary replacement. The winner of a special election in November would serve through the end of Franken's term in January of 2021. Among the possibilities is Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, a trusted ally.