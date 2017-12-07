Ryan challenger causes controversy with 'eat a bullet' tweet

MADISON (WKOW) -- Paul Nehlen of Delavan, a Republican who is running against Speaker Paul Ryan for Wisconsin's 1st District Congressional seat, has come under fire for a comment during a twitter feud with a New York Post columnist.

It began when John Podhoretz, a columnist with the New York Post, commented to Nehlen, "Maybe you should eat something. Your brain needs nourishment. It's the size of a pea."

That prompted Nehlen's response, "Do us all a favor, Podhoretz, eat a bullet."

Eat a bullet. https://t.co/8iDUJbfR8D — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) December 7, 2017

Thursday morning, Nehlen tweeted a follow-up photo of a Dutch-produced snack called the “Boston Bullet.”

When asked if he regretted the comment, Nehlen told a Milwaukee TV station to look at the followup comment.