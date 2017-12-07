Surveillance photo of robber that used teen as shield

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police have released a surveillance photo of a man they say used a 14-year-old boy as a shield Monday during a robbery of a convenience store.

Police describe the robber as male, white, 5'8" to 5'9", 140 pounds, mid-20's, light red or reddish blonde facial hair, wearing a purple or blue skull cap, blue or purple plaid shirt and blue jeans containing many rips and holes.

The robber put a handgun to the back of a 14-year-old customer Dec. 4, 2017, and kept the boy in front of him as he moved toward the counter of Kwik Trip, 2601 Fish Hatchery Rd.

Continuing to use the teen as a buffer, the gunman next positioned his weapon under the boy's arm and then pointed it at a clerk.

The robber demanded and received cash from the till and fled on foot. The teenager told police he was "terrified" as the armed man "coulda shot me." A police dog was unable to track down a suspect.



