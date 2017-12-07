Classes resume at Whitewater Middle School following morning bomb threat

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater Police Department responded about 10:45 a.m. to a concern at the Whitewater Middle School regarding a written bomb threat. The school was placed on hold/lock as the school staff and police department searched the building.

No suspicious devices were found and classes resumed to their normal schedules at noon.

During the hold/lock, all other buildings within the Whitewater Unified School District were placed on Heightened Awareness.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is being investigated.

Anyone with information that would assist with the investigation should contact the Whitewater Police Department at (262) 473-0555. You can also leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.