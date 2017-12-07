State leaders unveil College & Career Readiness Guide

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a new tool to help students in Wisconsin get ready for their future careers.

The state Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) introduced its College & Career Readiness Guide on Thursday. It was unveiled at the Madison Regional Tournament of the Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl, held at the CUNA Mutual Group headquarters in Madison.

"The career of your dreams is reachable and the schooling to get there is affordable. You just need a plan and this guide is one way to get there," said DFI Secretary Jay Risch.

"The College & Career Readiness Guide is yet another valuable resource for Wisconsin K-12 students and their parents to plan ahead for college and a career," Lt. Governor Kleefisch said. "Students need to start thinking early about their career paths, whether it's a four-year degree, a two-year associate degree, a career school or a vocational training program. Planning ahead can help families keep the cost of a post-secondary education as affordable as possible."

CLICK HERE to see the online version of the guide.