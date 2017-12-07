Officers fatally shoot man in Marinette County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officers fatally shoot man in Marinette County

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say officers have fatally shot a man during a confrontation along a road in northeastern Wisconsin.

Marinette County sheriff's officials say there was some type of incident involving a male suspect and a handgun at a motel in Marinette shortly after midnight Thursday.

Officers determined the man was possibly at a residence in the town of Peshtigo. That's where they found the man getting into a vehicle and driving away on Highway 64.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve says the officers tried to stop the suspect who drove partially into a ditch, got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun and "placed the officers in danger." Sauve says the suspect was shot and killed by the officers. Two Marinette officers and two sheriff's deputies were involved in the incident and were not injured.

