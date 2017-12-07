Four Badgers Earn All-America Second-Team Honors

Four members of the sixth-ranked and Orange Bowl-bound Wisconsin football team were named Thursday to the prestigious Walter Camp All-America team.

Sophomore RT David Edwards, junior ILB T.J. Edwards, senior TE Troy Fumagalli and freshman RB Jonathan Taylor each earned spots on the Walter Camp All-America second team.

The Badgers’ four All-Americans match Oklahoma for the most by a single school on this year’s Walter Camp teams, with the Sooners placing four players on the first team. Auburn and Clemson have three representatives apiece.

The Walter Camp All-America Team is the nation's oldest, with Thursday's announcement marking its 128th edition. This marks the fourth-consecutive season the Badgers have placed a player on the Walter Camp squad, with running back Melvin Gordon earning first-team honors in 2014, linebacker Joe Schobert getting a second-team nod in 2015 and left tackle Ryan Ramczyk earning second-team status in 2016.

David Edwards more than held his own while holding down the right side of the Badgers’ offensive line, helping UW average 229.2 rushing yards per game this season. He was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten pick this season, his first as the full-time starter at right tackle. The Badgers have had an offensive lineman named to at least one All-America team in seven of the last eight seasons.

T.J. Edwards is the lone representative of the nation’s top-ranked defense. Runner-up for the Butkus Award, presented to the nation’s top linebacker, Edwards has recorded 75 total tackles and 11.0 TFLs as a key part of Wisconsin’s elite unit, which has allowed a nation-leading 253.2 yards and just 13.2 points per game. He also is tied for the team lead with four interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown – and has logged seven pass breakups. Edwards was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick this season.

Fumagalli is the Badgers’ leading receiver, with 43 catches for 516 yards and four touchdown grabs. A first-team all-conference pick and the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Fumagalli also was a finalist for the Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s outstanding tight end, and the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on.

The only freshman named to this year’s Walter Camp All-America team, Taylor is in the midst of a historic rookie season. The consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and Doak Walker Award finalist ranks third nationally in rushing, at 142.1 yards per game, and needs 79 yards in the Orange Bowl to break Adrian Peterson’s FBS freshman record of 1,925. The 2017 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Taylor has scored 13 rushing touchdowns and averaged 6.8 yards per carry.

