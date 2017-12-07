Elkhorn man killed in Walworth County accident

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- An Elkhorn man was killed in an early morning accident in Walworth County.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Jeff Myers was driving northbound on Dam Road in the Town of Sugar Creek before 2:00 a.m. when he lost control of his car.

It rolled multiple times and hit a number of trees.

Myers wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities believe speed played a factor in the crash.

They are still investigating.