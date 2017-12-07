Lake Geneva man killed in head-on crash with semi in Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Lake Geneva man was killed in a head-on collision with a semi.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 37-year-old Allen Bates was traveling east on HWY 12 near the Illinois state line when his van crossed the centerline and crashed into the semi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Authorities are still investigating.