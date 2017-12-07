Lake Geneva man killed in head-on crash with semi in Walworth Co - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lake Geneva man killed in head-on crash with semi in Walworth County

Posted: Updated:

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW)  -- A Lake Geneva man was killed in a head-on collision with a semi.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 37-year-old Allen Bates was traveling east on HWY 12 near the Illinois state line when his van crossed the centerline and crashed into the semi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Authorities are still investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.