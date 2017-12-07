Revamp of Garver Feed Mill begins in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Revamp of Garver Feed Mill begins in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --  The reconstruction of the old Garver Feed Mill in Madison is underway.
    Work has begun on the building that's just behind Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
    The plan is to turn the building into a food hub, where businesses can sell their products.
    The Garver building has been vacant since 1997.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.