Roys to run for Governor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another Democratic candidate for governor is throwing her hat in the ring.

Former state representative Kelda Helen Roys says she's hiring staff and will formally launch her campaign early next year.

Roys will be joining a crowded Democratic field.

The 38 year old is an attorney from the Madison area who owns and operates a real estate brokerage company.

She served in the state assembly from 2009 to 2013.