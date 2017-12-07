Suspect charged in Madison standoff - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect charged in Madison standoff

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man involved in a standoff in Madison now faces criminal charges.

Court records show Christopher Hayden is charged with two felonies -- one for second degree recklessly endangering safety and the other for failing to comply with an officer.

Authorities say the 38-year-old threatened his neighbor with a gun on November 30, before he barricaded himself inside a home on South Marquette Street.

Hayden is due back in court next week.

