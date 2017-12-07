Madison protesters join nationwide demonstrations against change - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison protesters join nationwide demonstrations against changes to net neutrality

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Demonstrators in Madison Thursday joined in protests across the country of proposed changes to net neutrality.

They demonstrated outside the Verizon store on University Avenue.

Net neutrality prevents internet service providers from favoring certain websites and apps.

The FCC is proposing a rollback of those protections.

It's set to vote on the proposal on December 14.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.