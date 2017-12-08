State agriculture leaders push for protection for immigrants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leaders in the state's agriculture industry are showing their support for protections for immigrants.

They're calling on the state's Congressional delegation to take action to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as Dreamers.

Ag leaders say immigrants play an important role in the industry, which is already facing a serious labor shortage.

"We can't find anyone to fill those jobs. Native-born, foreign-born... it doesn't matter. In some instances, there's really no one who will take the position," said John Holevoet, Director of Government Affairs for the Dairy Business Association, during a Thursday teleconference.

These ag leaders are taking part in the launch of the iMarch for Immigration campaign. It's a national day of action with online and offline events in 50 states.