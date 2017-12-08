Mookie, 9-year-old cat, looking for permanent home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pal, Mookie.

Mookie is a senior cat who is still active and loves to cuddle. DeGroot says he would be an excellent addition to any family.

DeGroot also mentioned a benefit for DCHS. All through December viewers can grab the Community Cocktail of the Month at Gib’s Bar and a portion of proceeds will be donated to help animals in need.

This month’s cocktail is the CATATONIC! Stop in anytime in December or come to the special happy hour celebration on Wednesday, December 13 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. To top it all off, Tito’s Vodka will be MATCHING the total donation at the end of the month!

Click here for more information.