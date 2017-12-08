Consumer alert: Scammers target Amazon customers

(WKOW) -- Scammers are trying to access your Amazon account using a fake email from the company.

According to the BBB, the scammers send a legitimate looking email, saying it's from Amazon.com and including the company's logo. The subject line will be "We could not confirm the address associated with your Amazon account." In a short message, the email explains that Amazon couldn't confirm your address or other personal information with your account. It asks that you verify your info by clicking on the link in the message before logging into your account again.

To avoid getting a virus on your computer or compromising your confidential information, the BBB says:

Don’t click on links in unsolicited emails . Links can download malware onto your computer and even lead to identity theft. Beware of unsolicited emails in general. Even if they look official, they could be fake.

. Links can download malware onto your computer and even lead to identity theft. Beware of unsolicited emails in general. Even if they look official, they could be fake. Never share your personal information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited . Personal information can include your date of birth, credit card or banking information, address or your Social Security number.

. Personal information can include your date of birth, credit card or banking information, address or your Social Security number. Check BBB Tips: Many email scams use similar techniques. Be sure to review the tips found on BBB.org/phishingscam

The BBB adds, scammers choose Amazon customers because the company is an established and trusted brand that is being used even more frequently right now for holiday shopping.