J.J. Watt seems to be loving the Texas snow

HOUSTON, Texas (WKOW) -- The Texas snow isn't bringing down a Wisconsin native who now calls Houston home.

Houston Texan and former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt posted a video on his Facebook late Thursday of himself listening to the song "Let it Snow" and catching snowflakes on his tongue. The caption is "More Snow!!!!!"

According to the National Weather Service two and a half inches had been measured in the San Antonio area as of 9:00 p.m. Thursday.