What's Going Around: Cold or sinus infection?

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Many of us have colds this time of year, but how do you know if it's actually a sinus infection?

Some of the symptoms are the same: stuffy nose, scratchy throat and coughing. You feel miserable and go to the doctor thinking it's definitely a sinus infection.

But Gretchen Considine, PA with Prairie Clinic in Sauk City says only 14% of us will have a sinus infection this year. That means the other 86% have a cold.

Here are the symptoms of a sinus infection: an aching pain or pressure in the forehead or cheeks and sometimes pain in your upper teeth. Considine says you may have more pain when bending over or chewing and a yellow or green nasal discharge.

Considine says the color of your discharge does not indicate a bacterial infection. That's a common myth. But foul nasal discharge for more than 10 days may indicate one. You may also have bad breath, a decreased sense of smell, fatigue and fever if the infection is from bacteria.

Considine says if you have symptoms that last 10 to 14 days and have fever or fatigue, you may need an antibiotic. But by day 10 , 40% of sinus infections go away by themselves.

It's okay to be evaluated if you're not sure, but don't expect to always get an antibiotic. Doctors say they're not used correctly in 50 percent of cases.

Considine says to watch and wait and use over the counter treatments in the meantime.