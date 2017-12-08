UPDATE: Up to one inch of snow expected overnight

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Light snow is beginning to overspread southern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast.

A period of light snow will last about three hours, then taper to flurries. Accumulations will be one-half to three-quarters of an inch for most, with up to an inch northeast.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Partly sunny and cold for this Friday. most of the evening commute will be fine. We could see flurries as early as 4pm but the steady snow will start closer to 7pm. A light, steady snow will continue until about midnight and then taper back to flurries. The snow will be done for Saturday morning but we'll be left with a layer of fresh snow on the ground! Most can expect 1-2" with up to an inch expected southwest of Madison.

Temps won't be as cold as yesterday but still cold as we'll only top off around 31. Tonight's low dips to 20 with a high of 25 on Saturday. Bundle up for sledding!