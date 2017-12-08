Moore accuser admits to adding notes to yearbook, but stands by story

NEW YORK (ABC) -- During an appearance Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Beverly Young Nelson, who has accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of groping her when she was 16, said even though she added notes to a yearbook, the signature is Moore's.

Nelson showed her high school yearbook on “GMA," which she said Moore signed before he allegedly tried to assault her.

The inscription reads, “To a sweeter, more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A.”

Moore has denied it’s his handwriting, and his campaign and attorney have called for her to release the yearbook so a handwriting expert can examine and evaluate it.

Nelson has not done so, but insists that Moore signed her yearbook, though saying she made notes underneath.

Nelson and her attorney Gloria Allred plan to hold a news conference Friday.

“We’re going to present evidence that we think is important on the issue whether Roy Moore signed the yearbook,” Allred told ABC News today.

Voters in Alabama head to the polls Tuesday to decide between Moore and his Democratic challenger, Doug Jones, to fill the Senate seat vacated this year by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.