Thieves steal handgun from unlocked car

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old man reported that someone got into his car Thursday and stole his 9 mm handgun.

He told police the weapon had been inside his car, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The car was parked outside his East Bluff residence, and he thought it had been locked.

He said he likes to leave the firearm in the car because he has little kids at home.

