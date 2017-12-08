Madison Streets Division prepares for snowfall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The trucks are fired up and the operators are behind the wheels as the city prepares for it's first real, measurable snowfall of the year.

30 crews will be out salting the main thoroughfares until midnight. Then, three more trucks will join until 7a.m. Saturday morning.

Friday, the streets divsion was out since the early morning hours trying to get ahead of the flurries. A number of trucks were spraying salt brine, a type of salt water mix, to prep the roads.

When the snowfall starts, the crews will begin spraying salt and will continue doing so throughout the night.

The spokesman for the streets division says this first real snowfall is welcomed, since it'll give 15 new truck operators a good practice run.

"The fact that the storm is going to start around seven or eight, kind of about an inch or so snow storm, gives us a really good opportunity to make certain all those people are trained up. I mean, they've been trained before but we can walk them through the equipment one more time, make sure they're familiar with the routes," said Bryan Johnson, the spokesman for the division.

Those routes will not include your neighborhood roads. At least three inches of accumulated snow would be needed for that to happen.