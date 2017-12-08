Grinch steals Grinch statue from Jolly family - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Grinch steals Grinch statue from Jolly family

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Police in Green Bay are looking for the Grinch who stole the Jolly family's Grinch.
    Somebody took a painted, wooden Grinch from the yard of Ryan and Jennifer Jolly last week.
    Three year old Logan Jolly was the first to notice and tell his parents.
 "Just hoping to tug at some heartstrings and get someone's attention if they stole it and are in the area and see the sign. Nothing yet. It's been about a week, but we're still crossing our fingers," said Ryan Jolly.
         The Jolly's filed a police report and put out a Facebook post that got hundreds of shares right away.

