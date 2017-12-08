Didion Milling appeals nearly two million dollars in OSHA fines

MADISON (WKOW) -- Didion Milling will appeal nearly two million dollars in fines that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration assessed after a fatal explosion at their plant in Cambria, Wisconsin. The incident May 31, 2017 killed five people and injured 12 others.

A news release on the U.S. Department of Labor's website says the company had 15 days business days from receipt of OSHA's citations and penalties to either comply, to request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or to contest the findings.

The notification of penalties totaling $1,837,861 in fines was issued November 17th.

Didion Milling released the following statement Friday:

Together with our legal counsel, we have elected to move forward in contesting some citations issued by OSHA. We are working collaboratively with OSHA and the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission through the appeal process, which can take up to a year. We are continuing to work with industry experts and other agencies to determine the cause of the incident.

OSHA had determined the explosion likely resulted from Didion's failures to correct the leakage and accumulation of highly combustible grain dust throughout the facility and to properly maintain equipment to control ignition sources. OSHA cited the Cambria facility with 14 willful and five serious citations, most involving fire and explosion hazards.

The company was also placed in OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program.