Women's College Hockey: Badgers open weekend with 1-0 win in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn (WKOW) -

 Junior forward Sam Cogan and sophomore goaltender Kristen Campbell led the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 1-0 road victory over St. Cloud State on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Cogan’s goal 6:27 into the first proved to be the difference for the Badgers (20-1-0, 11-0-0-0 WCHA) as the junior flicked the puck into the St. Cloud State (3-13-2, 1-10-2-0 WCHA) net off assists from Maddie Rowe and Mikaela Gardner.

Campbell made numerous stops on SCSU rushes to improve to 20-1-0 in net for UW and to earn her fifth shutout of the season.

Wisconsin wraps up its series with St. Cloud State on Saturday with a 3 p.m. contest.

