City and county officials prepare for the first measurable snowfall of the season

Member of the Madison Street Division team prepares salt for the roads at the Salt Barn.

MADISON (WKOW) --- The snow is arriving a little later than expected, but the city of Madison wants to be ready when it does.

Street crews are watching and waiting for the first measurable snowfall of the winter season. Flurries are supposed to arrive late Friday night and the Madison Street Division is trying to stay ahead of the game. The team of 30 crews have been out spraying roads when since early Friday morning.

“We've been able to put a saltwater brine down on those streets, we're not able to do that for every storm because it's either to cold or too wet, some other conditions that happen, but because we had such advance notice, because the weather was favorable we were able to pretreat the roads,” said Madison Street Division spokesman Bryan Johnson.

The Dane County Sheriff Office is also prepping for the impending snowfall. Deputy Evan Tilleson said he expects an increase in the number of accidents once the snow hits.

“We will also have a few drivers out there that still try to drive at highway speed or post speeds,” Tilleson said.

“Anytime the first snowfall event happens, it will always cause a few headaches for people as we get back in the swing of driving on winter roads again,” Johnson said.

Tilleson said even though the accumulation may be light, drivers still need to be cautious on the road.

“What they need to remember is that when it get slippery out there with the snow, they need to slow down and give themselves more space between them and the vehicle ahead of them.”

Expects at AAA say everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly. The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds.