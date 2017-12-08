Middleton's clutch shooting lifts Bucks over Mavs 109-102

The No. 4 University of Notre Dame men's hockey team scored three goals in the final 13 minutes of the game to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 3-2 Friday night at the Kohl Center, and win their 12th straight game.More >>
Junior forward Sam Cogan and sophomore goaltender Kristen Campbell led the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 1-0 road victory over St. Cloud State on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.More >>
Four members of the sixth-ranked and Orange Bowl-bound Wisconsin football team were named Thursday to the prestigious Walter Camp All-America team.More >>
Badger wide receiver George Rushing announced his intent to transfer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after graduation.More >>
