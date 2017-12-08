FBI arrests suspect accused of robbing string of Aldi stores

MADISON (WKOW) -- The FBI says a serial armed robbery suspect whose crime spree hit Madison is now behind bars.

Agents arrested 30-year-old Hiram Graham at his home in Cudahy Friday morning.

Investigators say Graham robbed or tried to rob seven Aldi stores in Indiana and Wisconsin, including the location on Lien Road in Madison.

The FBI says the suspect in each of these crimes went into the stores about a half hour before they closed, hid, then minutes before the store closed, he would jump out, pull a gun and demand money.

Graham will now face federal charges.

