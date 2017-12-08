Men's College Hockey: Notre Dame nets three in third for 3-2 win over Wisconsin

The No. 4 University of Notre Dame men's hockey team scored three goals in the final 13 minutes of the game to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 3-2 Friday night at the Kohl Center, and win their 12th straight game.

The Badgers scored first on the power play in the opening period with a goal from team captain Cameron Hughes. The goal was his seventh of the season.

Wisconsin doubled their lead in period two following a goal from Tarek Baker at the 6:25 mark of the second period for a 2-0 Badgers lead.

Notre Dame laid on the offensive fire power in the final period with two goals from Dylan Malmquist and another from Dawson Cook in the comeback win.

Game two of the series is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.