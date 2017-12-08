Woman who robbed banks while 8 months pregnant sentenced - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman who robbed banks while 8 months pregnant sentenced

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than 8 months pregnant is headed to prison.
    32 year old Lisa Harding pleaded guilty to two of the robberies and was sentenced to four years in prison.
    Harding hit the banks in December of last year.
    Police caught her after she took a taxi to and from the last crime.

